Lambo was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a right groin injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Since Lambo didn't appear on the Jaguars' initial Week 15 injury report, the kicker likely tweaked his groin at some point after Wednesday's practice or during Thursday's session. Unless Jacksonville adds a kicker to the 53-man roster by Saturday, there won't be much concern about Lambo's availability for the Week 15 tilt with the Redskins.