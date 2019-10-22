Lambo went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals.

Lambo's longest field goal came from 37 yards as the Jaguars continue to struggle in the red zone (eight touchdowns in 24 trips). The 28-year-old is turning into one of the more reliable kickers both on the field and in fantasy, converting all 18 field goals and all 10 PATs so far in 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories