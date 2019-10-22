Lambo went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals.

Lambo's longest field goal came from 37 yards as the Jaguars continue to struggle in the red zone (eight touchdowns in 24 trips). The 28-year-old is turning into one of the more reliable kickers both on the field and in fantasy, converting all 18 field goals and all 10 PATs so far in 2019.