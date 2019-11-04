Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Provides only points in London
Lambo made his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans in London.
Lambo lost an opportunity for a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter, as a high snap prevented him from getting off the kick. It was the first time this season the 28-year-old didn't attempt multiple field goals in a game, though he remains 22-for-22 through nine games. The Jaguars now head into their bye week before facing the Colts in Week 11.
