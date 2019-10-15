Lambo made both his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

The Jaguars had only 11 first downs and 226 yards on the afternoon, but Lambo still had a relatively productive day with field goals from 22 and 32 yards. The 28-year-old has made at least two field goals in every game this season and is 14-for-14 overall, in addition to making all nine extra-point attempts. The matchup against the Bengals in Week 7 should provide more scoring chances for Lambo and the Jags.

