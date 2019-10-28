Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Remains perfect on FGs
Lambo went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets.
Lambo got off to a rocky start as he sent his first PAT wide right for his first missed kick of the season, but he rebounded to make his next six to deliver a quality outing. The Jaguars once again had two drives stall in the red zone, providing two chip-shot opportunities from within 30 yards. Lambo is 21-for-21 on field goals this season, eclipsing his season total for makes from each of his first two seasons in Jacksonville.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...