Lambo went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets.

Lambo got off to a rocky start as he sent his first PAT wide right for his first missed kick of the season, but he rebounded to make his next six to deliver a quality outing. The Jaguars once again had two drives stall in the red zone, providing two chip-shot opportunities from within 30 yards. Lambo is 21-for-21 on field goals this season, eclipsing his season total for makes from each of his first two seasons in Jacksonville.