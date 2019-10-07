Lambo made both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The 28-year-old converted kicks from 35 and 38 yards and remains a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals this season. Jacksonville's offense under rookie Gardner Minshew has been significantly more consistent than the team's offense over the past few years, providing Lambo with multiple field-goal attempts in each game so far this season.