Lambo (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

With Lambo sidelined for a second straight game, Kai Forbath will handle the Jaguars' kicking duties once again in Week 16. In relief of Lambo last week against Washington, Forbath made both of his field-goal attempts and tallied seven points.

More News
Our Latest Stories