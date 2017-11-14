Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Scores game-winning field goal
Lambo converted both of his field-goal attempts and missed his lone extra-point try en route to six points in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.
Lambo was released by the Chargers back in September, making his 30-yard overtime winner extra sweet for he and the Jaguars. Although he missed his first kick in three games with Jacksonville, Lambo still sports 26 points thus far.
