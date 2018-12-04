Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Scores Jags' lone points
Lambo made both field-goal attempts in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.
Lambo converted from 30 and 37 yards on an afternoon in which the Jaguars totaled a mere 211 yards of total offense. The 28-year-old continues his solid season as he is 18-for-19 on PATs and 19-for-21 on field goals, though his fantasy potential continues to be limited by Jacksonville's sub-par offense.
