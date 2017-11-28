Lambo converted his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries en route to six points in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Lambo split the uprights from 43 yards on his lone field goal Sunday. In five games for the Jaguars, he's made 19 of his 21 combined kicks.

