Lambo aggravated his his gluteus medius muscle during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jaguars expect to place Lambo on injured reserve in the near future. He previously missed five games due to a lesser version of his current injury, so while Jacksonville hasn't yet officially ruled Lambo out for the year, his chances of retaking the field could be slim. In replacement of Lambo, the Jaguars may seek out the returning services of Jonathan Brown, who started Week 6 against the Lions. Alternatively, if Brandon Wright has managed to recover from his groin injury, it's possible that the rookie out of Georgia State could get another chance.