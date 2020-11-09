The Jaguars placed Lambo (hip) on season-ending injured reserve Monday.
Lambo has already come off injured reserve once this season, so he won't be eligible to return again. The 29-year-old aggravated a gluteus medius muscle injury while attempting an onside kick in the final two minutes of Sunday's loss to the Texans. In four appearances with the Jaguars in 2020, Lambo converted all five of his field-goal tries and eight of 10 extra-point attempts. Jacksonville signed Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad Monday, and it's always possible the team will reach back out to Jonathan Brown or Brandon Wright (groin), both of whom previously filled in for Lambo this season.