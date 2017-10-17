Lambo signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lambo's signing came following the release of Jason Myers, who missed two 54-yard field goals in Sunday's loss to the Rams. Lambo played for the Chargers in each of the last two seasons and has made 52-of-64 field goals in his career. He was released by Los Angeles prior to the start of the regular season.