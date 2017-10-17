Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Signs with Jaguars
Lambo signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Lambo's signing came following the release of Jason Myers, who missed two 54-yard field goals in Sunday's loss to the Rams. Lambo played for the Chargers in each of the last two seasons and has made 52-of-64 field goals in his career. He was released by Los Angeles prior to the start of the regular season.
