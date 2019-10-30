Lambo (groin) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lambo was reported to be dealing with the groin issue earlier Wednesday, and he was held out of practice as expected. It's unclear when exactly the 28-year-old sustained the injury, as he converted all three field goals and two of three PATs in Sunday's win over the Jets. If Lambo can return to practice Thursday or Friday he should be able to play Week 9.

