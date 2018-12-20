Lambo (groin) isn't in line to practice Thursday.

A spectator for both of the Jaguars' first two practices of Week 16, Lambo is tentatively on track to sit out a second straight game Sunday against the Dolphins due to the right groin issue. Assuming Lambo is in fact inactive for the contest, Kai Forbath would handle the Jaguars' kicking duties again after converting both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in the Week 15 loss to Washington.

