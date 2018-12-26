Lambo (groin) won't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Lambo has missed the Jaguars' last two games with the right groin injury and doesn't appear to be trending toward suiting up in the season finale against the Texans this weekend. If Lambo is withheld from Week 17 action, Kai Forbath would handle kicking duties once more for the Jaguars.

