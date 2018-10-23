Lambo converted his lone kick, an extra-point attempt, in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.

Lambo is now without a field goal since Week 4 and he has only four extra-point attempts in that time. The 27-year-old still has yet to miss a kick this season, but has extremely limited opportunities with the Jaguars offense struggling to move the ball, let alone score.

