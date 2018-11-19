Lambo converted three of three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.

Lambo bounce back after missing his first kicks of the season last week by making field goals from 48, 38 and 43 yards. The Jacksonville offense continues to provide the 28-year-old with opportunities, as he is 9-for-10 on field-goal attempts over the last three games. Despite the recent success, the Bills underrated defense awaits in Week 12, which could be problematic for the one-dimensional Jaguars offense.