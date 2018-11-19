Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Totals 10 points in loss
Lambo converted three of three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.
Lambo bounce back after missing his first kicks of the season last week by making field goals from 48, 38 and 43 yards. The Jacksonville offense continues to provide the 28-year-old with opportunities, as he is 9-for-10 on field-goal attempts over the last three games. Despite the recent success, the Bills underrated defense awaits in Week 12, which could be problematic for the one-dimensional Jaguars offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...