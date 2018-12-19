Lambo (groin) isn't expected to participate in Wednesday's practice.

The right groin injury forced Lambo's first absence of the season in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Redskins, resulting in the newly signed Kai Forbath handling the kicking duties. Lambo's absence from practice to begin Week 16 preparations isn't a good sign for his early outlook for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but he'll have two more opportunities to prove his health.

