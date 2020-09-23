Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Lambo (hip) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Dolphins, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lambo's hip injury will require him to spend at least three weeks on injured reserve, per John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site. To replace Lambo on short notice the Jaguars will sign Brandon Wright ahead of Thursday's contest, according to Oehser. The specific nature of Lambo's hip injury remains unclear, though it looks as though he may have sustained it during practice. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Lambo could be facing a recovery timeframe of about a month.