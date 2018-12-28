Lambo (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lambo will end the season by missing the final three games as he was unable to overcome the right groin injury. The 28-year-old performed well in a low-volume role this season, -- going 19-for-21 on field goals and 19-for-20 on PATs -- as he is set to enter 2019 as an unrestricted free agent. Kai Forbath will again handle kicking duties for Jacksonville in the season finale.