Jaguars' Josh Mauro: Placed on COVID list
RotoWire Staff
Oct 17, 2020
8:19 pm ET 1 min read
Jaguars placed Mauro on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Mauro had his suspension lifted Monday and was expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, but now he'll need to clear the
NFL's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities.
