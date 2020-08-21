Mauro was suspended five games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Jaguars signed Mauro on Aug. 11 and were reportedly aware that the defensive end would be suspended. The 29-year-old was expected to play a rotational role anyway since Josh Allen and Yannick Ngakoue appear locked into starting roles while rookie first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson could battle for consistent reps as well. Mauro is eligible to return Week 6 against the Lions.