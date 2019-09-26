Play

Oliver (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Oliver managed to log a limited practice session Wednesday, but he's been downgraded to individual work Thursday. Per John Reid of The Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars have suggested that Oliver hasn't suffered a setback and his lack of practice involvement Thursday is standard protocol for his recovery from the hamstring issue. Regardless, Oliver's availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos still looks murky.

