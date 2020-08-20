Oliver (foot) won't be eligible to return from injured reserve, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
If the Jaguars wanted Oliver to be eligible to return, they would've had to wait until Sept. 6 to place him on injured reserve. As is, the 2019 third-round pick will miss the entire 2020 campaign while he recovers from surgery on a broken foot. Oliver missed 12 games last year with hamstring and back injuries, so his luck couldn't be much worse through two pro season. Meanwhile, Tyler Eifert is left with light competition for TE targets in Jacksonville.