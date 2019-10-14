Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Oliver (hamstring) could have a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Geoff Swaim nursing a concussion and James O'Shaughnessy (knee) on injured reserve, Oliver could be in line for a key role on offense versus the Bengals if healthy. That said, a lingering hamstring issue has kept the rookie sidelined the previous six contests, so Oliver isn't a lock to fully recover in time to suit up Week 7.