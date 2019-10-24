Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo suggested Thursday that Oliver could have an expanded role on offense in Jacksonville's Week 8 game against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. "I think you'll see more of Josh this week," DeFilippo said.

After missing Jacksonville's first six games with a hamstring injury, the rookie third-round pick was cleared to make his debut in last week's win over Cincinnati. Oliver wasn't targeted in the contest while playing 25 offensive snaps, trailing Seth DeValve (49) for the team lead among tight ends. Jacksonville saw its depth at the position take a hit when Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) joined James O'Shaughnessy (knee) on injured reserve earlier this week, so both Oliver and DeValve should have opportunities over the next several games to vie for the top spot on the depth chart.