Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Could see role expand Week 8
Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo suggested Thursday that Oliver could have an expanded role on offense in Jacksonville's Week 8 game against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. "I think you'll see more of Josh this week," DeFilippo said.
After missing Jacksonville's first six games with a hamstring injury, the rookie third-round pick was cleared to make his debut in last week's win over Cincinnati. Oliver wasn't targeted in the contest while playing 25 offensive snaps, trailing Seth DeValve (49) for the team lead among tight ends. Jacksonville saw its depth at the position take a hit when Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) joined James O'Shaughnessy (knee) on injured reserve earlier this week, so both Oliver and DeValve should have opportunities over the next several games to vie for the top spot on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...