Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Dealing with fractures in back
Oliver was diagnosed with small fractures in his back after he exited Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jaguars didn't provide an update on Oliver's condition after the game, but Rapoport notes that the tight end is expected to miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury and could be a candidate for injured reserve. Jacksonville was already down another of its pass-catching tight ends (Seth DeValve, oblique) heading into the contest, spurring the team's decision to sign free agent Nick O'Leary. Unless DeValve is back for the Week 12 game against the Titans, Jacksonville will likely have O'Leary and blocking specialist Ben Koyack as its lone available tight ends in that contest. Oliver caught one of two targets for a five-yard gain in the loss to Indianapolis.
