Oliver (hamstring) worked out Monday on a side field, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Oliver hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring Aug. 1. Coach Doug Marrone hopes to have the rookie ready for Week 1, but all the missed time this summer will make it difficult for Oliver to open the season with a key role. The Jaguars list both Geoff Swaim and James O'Shaughnessy as starters on their preseason depth chart, with Oliver and Ben Koyack falling in behind.

