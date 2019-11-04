Oliver caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

The rookie third-round pick played only four fewer snaps than starter Seth DeValve, but the latter had four catches on five targets for 41 yards. Oliver has caught two of four targets for 10 yards in his first three games and remains off the fantasy radar until he becomes more involved in the passing game.

