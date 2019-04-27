The Jaguars selected Oliver in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Oliver flew under the radar at San Jose State's humble program, but at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds he possesses clearly above average athleticism for a tight end. He turned heads with a 4.63-second 40 at the combine, then demonstrated further linear explosiveness with a 34-inch vertical and 117-inch broad jump. It's difficult for rookie tight ends to earn big workloads, so Oliver isn't really on the redraft radar for mainstream leagues, but it's worth monitoring him this summer and preseason just in case he turns out to be another long shot success story like Chris Herndon last year. The Jaguars don't have much at tight end otherwise.