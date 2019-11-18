Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Lands on IR
The Jaguars placed Oliver (back) on injured reserve Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Oliver suffered fractures in his back during Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts, the severity of which will now cause him to spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. The 22-year-old caught three of six targets for 15 yards across four games in his rookie campaign. With Seth DeValve (oblique) nursing an injury, the Jaguars could be forced to work with Nick O'Leary (who the team signed in free agency Monday) and Ben Koyack as the only options at tight end Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...