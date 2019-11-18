The Jaguars placed Oliver (back) on injured reserve Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Oliver suffered fractures in his back during Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts, the severity of which will now cause him to spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. The 22-year-old caught three of six targets for 15 yards across four games in his rookie campaign. With Seth DeValve (oblique) nursing an injury, the Jaguars could be forced to work with Nick O'Leary (who the team signed in free agency Monday) and Ben Koyack as the only options at tight end Week 12.