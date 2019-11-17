Oliver (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It's unclear how Oliver picked up the injury, but this is tough news for him, considering he was in line for an increased snap count Sunday. With he and Seth DeValve (oblique) sidelined as well, the only healthy tight end left on the roster is Ben Koyack. Oliver left late int he fourth quarter, so in the likely event he doesn't return, expect specifics from the team in the coming days regarding the injury.