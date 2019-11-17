Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Leaves Sunday's game
Oliver (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
It's unclear how Oliver picked up the injury, but this is tough news for him, considering he was in line for an increased snap count Sunday. With he and Seth DeValve (oblique) sidelined as well, the only healthy tight end left on the roster is Ben Koyack. Oliver left late int he fourth quarter, so in the likely event he doesn't return, expect specifics from the team in the coming days regarding the injury.
More News
-
Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Role expected to expand Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Grabs one pass•
-
Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Makes first career catch•
-
Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Could see role expand Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Minimally involved in debut•
-
Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Receives starting nod in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...