Oliver (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Oliver has yet to suit up in game action this season due to the lingering hamstring injury, but coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he thinks Oliver could suit up Sunday. Considering Geoff Swaim is nursing a concussion and James O'Shaughnessy (knee) resides on injured reserve, Oliver could play for a key role in the offense against the Bengals if fully healthy. Expect his practice availability to show a more accurate picture throughout the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories