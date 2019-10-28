Oliver caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo indicated the rookie third-round pick would be more involved in Week 8, but he ended up seeing only a slight uptick in snaps and again worked behind starter Seth DeValve as the team's second tight end. No. 3 tight end Ben Koyack actually only played one fewer snap, though he wasn't targeted. Oliver and DeValve have combined for three catches and 17 yards in the last two games, keeping them both out of fantasy consideration until they become more involved.