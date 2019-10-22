Oliver was not targeted in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

The rookie third-round pick was expected to make the start Sunday with Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) sidelined, but Seth DeValve ended up receiving the starting nod. Oliver played only 25 offensive snaps in his NFL debut and was significantly out-snapped by DeValve (49) and Ben Koyack (43) at tight end, though none of the three caught any passes. Oliver should remain off the fantasy radar until he sees more playing time and actually establishes himself in the passing game.

