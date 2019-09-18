Play

Oliver (hamstring) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice.

Oliver also did not participate in Monday's practice. A hamstring injury has kept the rookie third-round pick from making his NFL debut through two weeks, and he appear to be trending toward another absence. Seth DeValve would presumably continue handling No. 3 tight end duties should he ultimately remain sidelined.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories