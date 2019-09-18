Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Titans, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Oliver didn't practice all week, and he will continue to put off his NFL debut as he recovers from the hamstring injury he suffered in August. Once he's healthy, the Jaguars are expected to ease him into the rotation as a pass-catcher since he posted 56 receptions for 709 yards and four scores in his final collegiate season for San Jose State.