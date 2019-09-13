Play

Oliver (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Texans, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The rookie third-round pick will put off his NFL debut for the second straight game after sitting out practice all week. Oliver was expected to be the No. 3 tight end, so his absence will only affect special teams.

