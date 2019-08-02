Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Out with hamstring injury
Oliver suffered a "significant" hamstring injury at practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Doug Marrone was unable to offer a recovery timetable for Oliver, but him classifying the injury as "significant" indicates he could be facing a multi-week absence, at least. The rookie third-round pick entered training camp looking to supplant free-agent acquisition Geoff Swaim from the starting role, but that will be a difficult proposition if he ends up sidelined for a chunk of the preseason.
