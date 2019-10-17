Oliver (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Oliver appears ready to make his NFL debut against the Bengals on Sunday, barring any setbacks. The rookie third-round pick could be in line for a key role in Jacksonville's offense, with Geoff Swaim nursing a concussion. Still, he isn't yet worth fantasy consideration in leagues that start a single tight end.

