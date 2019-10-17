Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Practices in full
Oliver (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Oliver appears ready to make his NFL debut against the Bengals on Sunday, barring any setbacks. The rookie third-round pick could be in line for a key role in Jacksonville's offense, with Geoff Swaim nursing a concussion. Still, he isn't yet worth fantasy consideration in leagues that start a single tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...