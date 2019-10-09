Oliver (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

It's the fourth straight practice as a limited participant while Oliver continues progressing towards his return from the hamstring injury sustained in early August. The rookie third-round pick should have a chance to carve out a solid role in the offense once he's cleared for game action since No. 1 tight end James O'Shaughnessy was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

