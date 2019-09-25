Play

Oliver (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

It's the first time Oliver has officially participated at practice since the start of the regular season, so this is his first tangible progress towards making his NFL debut. The rookie third-round pick has been sidelined by the hamstring injury since early August, so he figures to require some additional practice time before returning to full strength.

