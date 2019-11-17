Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Role expected to expand Sunday
Oliver is expected to handle a heavier snap count Sunday against the Colts with Seth DeValve (oblique) inactive for the contest, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
DeValve had played more than half of the Jaguars' offensive snaps in each of the pass three games and garnered eight targets in that span, so some modest volume in the passing game will be up for grabs. While the Jaguars may end up filtering more of DeValve's looks to their running backs or receivers, Oliver represents a better candidate to draw targets than the lone other healthy tight end, blocking specialist Ben Koyack. After an injury delayed start to his NFL career, the rookie caught two of four targets for 10 yards in the Jaguars' two games prior to the team's Week 10 bye.
More News
