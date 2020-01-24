Oliver (back) spent the final six weeks of the season on injured reserve and totaled three catches for 15 yards in four games this season.

The rookie third-round pick missed the preseason and the first six games of the year with a hamstring injury, and he didn't see much involvement in the offense before suffering small fractures in his back Week 11. The starting job at tight end remains up for grabs, so a strong offseason could go a long way towards securing a larger role in 2020.