Oliver (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Oliver continues to nurse a lingering hamstring injury, and he'll now miss a fourth consecutive contest. A timetable for the rookie third-round pick's recovery remains undisclosed.

