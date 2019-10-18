Play

Oliver (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Oliver began the week as a limited practice participant but progressed to full participation Thursday and Friday to clear the way for his NFL debut this weekend. The rookie third-round pick has been sidelined since early August by the hamstring injury but could have an immediate role in the offense with Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) sidelined and James O'Shaughnessy (knee) out for the year. Oliver is mostly just a speculative stash in fantasy until he shows what he can do on the field.

