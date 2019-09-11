Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Sitting out practice
Oliver (hamstring) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
The rookie third-round pick missed Week 1's game versus the Chiefs, and he's trending toward the same status for Sunday's game versus the Texans. He'll need to get on the field in some capacity by Friday's practice in order to play, otherwise James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim will continue manning the top tight-end spots.
