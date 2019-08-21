Jaguars' Josh Oliver: Sitting Thursday
Oliver (hamstring) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Oliver missed last week's exhibition game against the Eagles due to a lingering hamstring injury, and is still managing his recovery. With de facto starter Geoff Swaim (undisclosed) also sidelined, James O'Shaughnessy will start for Jacksonville during the team's third preseason tilt.
