Oliver (hamstring) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Oliver missed last week's exhibition game against the Eagles due to a lingering hamstring injury, and is still managing his recovery. With de facto starter Geoff Swaim (undisclosed) also sidelined, James O'Shaughnessy will start for Jacksonville during the team's third preseason tilt.