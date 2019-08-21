Oliver (hamstring) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Oliver missed last week's exhibition game against the Eagles due to a lingering hamstring injury, and is still managing his recovery. With de facto starter Geoff Swaim (undisclosed) also sidelined, James O'Shaughnessy will start for Jacksonville during the team's third preseason tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories