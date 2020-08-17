Oliver suffered a broken foot bone Sunday and will undergo surgery, SI's John Shipley reports.
It's not clear the exact type of foot fracture Oliver suffered, but the quick surgery announcement implies it was something substantial that could keep him out for an extended period. It's a frustrating development for the athletic but raw tight end out of San Jose State, a third-round pick of Jacksonville's from the 2019 draft. The Jaguars have at least two capable veterans on the depth chart in Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy, but both of them have their own durability concerns. After those two veterans, rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Davis (Georgia Tech) might be next on the depth chart.